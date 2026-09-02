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Around the World in Objects: A World-Building Adventure

Around the World in Objects: A World-Building Adventure

Travel the world through folklore, imagination, and play! In this free interactive workshop, participants will explore meaningful objects from folktales, reimagine their powers, and create and share stories together. No storytelling experience is needed—just bring your curiosity.

University City Regional Library
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Listening Labs
niteesh@gmail.com
https://listening-labs.co

Artist Group Info

Niteesh Elias
niteesh@gmail.com
https://listening-labs.co
University City Regional Library
301 East W.T. Harris Boulevard
Charlotte, North Carolina 28262
704-416-0150
carolinaroom@cmlibrary.org
https://cmlibrary.bibliocommons.com/events/63f67e236ef7092800a977d3