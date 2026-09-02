Around the World in Objects: A World-Building Adventure
Around the World in Objects: A World-Building Adventure
Travel the world through folklore, imagination, and play! In this free interactive workshop, participants will explore meaningful objects from folktales, reimagine their powers, and create and share stories together. No storytelling experience is needed—just bring your curiosity.
University City Regional Library
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Listening Labs
niteesh@gmail.com
University City Regional Library
301 East W.T. Harris BoulevardCharlotte, North Carolina 28262
704-416-0150
carolinaroom@cmlibrary.org