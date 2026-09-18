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Autocracy Across the Globe: A Conversation with M. Gessen & Elena Kostyuchenko

Autocracy Across the Globe: A Conversation with M. Gessen & Elena Kostyuchenko

A discussion by award-winning author and NY Times Opinion Columnist, M. Gessen, and the Fall 2026 James K. Batten Professor of Russian Studies, Elena Kostyuchenko - moderated by Dean Rusk Director, Dr. Jane Mangan.

Tyler-Tallman Hall, Sloan Music Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
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Tyler-Tallman Hall, Sloan Music Center
323 Concord Rd
Davidson, North Carolina 28036