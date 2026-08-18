AxcessPointe Health Systems partnering with Community Church of Mount Pleasant
AxcessPointe Health Systems partnering with Community Church of Mount Pleasant
Come out and join Community Church of Mount Pleasant as we partner with AxcessPointe Health Systems to bring you primary healthcare directly to you. There will be a transportation bus onsite that will provide families and individuals with top-quality healthcare services.
Community Church of Mount Pleasant
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
AxcessPointe Health Systems
704-792-2242
chrystalbassso88@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chrystal Early
Community Church of Mount Pleasant
400 North Main StreetMount Pleasant, North Carolina 28124
704-792-2242
bassochrystal@gmail.com