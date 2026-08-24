Students and families exploring options for high school are invited to Trinity Episcopal School's boarding school fair on Thursday, Sept. 17. Representatives from more than 30 boarding schools will offer insights on the boarding school experience, walk families through the admission process, and answer questions about boarding schools.

The evening begins at 6:00 p.m., with a panel discussion with boarding school representatives, followed by an information fair from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

To RSVP, visit: https://www.tescharlotte.org/admission/boarding-school-fair.cfm