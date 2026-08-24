Boarding School Fair
Boarding School Fair
Students and families exploring options for high school are invited to Trinity Episcopal School's boarding school fair on Thursday, Sept. 17. Representatives from more than 30 boarding schools will offer insights on the boarding school experience, walk families through the admission process, and answer questions about boarding schools.
The evening begins at 6:00 p.m., with a panel discussion with boarding school representatives, followed by an information fair from 6:30-8:00 p.m.
To RSVP, visit: https://www.tescharlotte.org/admission/boarding-school-fair.cfm
Trinity Episcopal School
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Trinity Episcopal School
Trinity Episcopal School
750 E. 9th StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28202