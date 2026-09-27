CCM Fall Pottery Festival

Come experience the ceramic work of 80+ local artists of the greater Charlotte area, including long-time professionals and emerging artists!

​

Find pottery for everything:

Your kitchen and dining room

Art for your wall

Art for your garden

Holiday décor and gifts for almost anyone

If you can make it in clay, we'll have it!

​

We are very excited to be setting up our Fall 2026 Pottery Festival at our original location at 8300 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.

​

There will be food vendors, coffee, flowers, live music, a raffle and more!

​​​​

Free Admission / Free Parking!