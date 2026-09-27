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CCM Fall Pottery Festival

CCM Fall Pottery Festival

Come experience the ceramic work of 80+ local artists of the greater Charlotte area, including long-time professionals and emerging artists!

Find pottery for everything:
Your kitchen and dining room
Art for your wall
Art for your garden
Holiday décor and gifts for almost anyone
If you can make it in clay, we'll have it!

We are very excited to be setting up our Fall 2026 Pottery Festival at our original location at 8300 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.

There will be food vendors, coffee, flowers, live music, a raffle and more!
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Free Admission / Free Parking!

8300 Monroe
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
8300 Monroe
8300 Monroe
Charlotte, North Carolina 28212