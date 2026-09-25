Charlotte Master Chorale Chamber Singers: Lang’s poor hymnal

What would a hymnal sound like if it were written not just to be sung, but to be lived?

Step into an intimate, searching concert experience with the Charlotte Master Chorale Chamber Singers that transforms the familiar into something quietly urgent and deeply human. In poor hymnal, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang brings us into a musical space inspired by worn, well-loved hymnals.

At once spare and luminous, the music offers a rare moment to pause and reflect on what connects us. Throughout the performance, you will hear echoes of American hymn traditions and the fragmented influence of Charles Ives surface like distant memories, familiar yet unsettled, and reshaped into a newly contemplative journey.

Led by Artistic Director Kenney Potter, this performance is shaped by shared values, collective responsibility, and the beautiful act of community itself.

Join us for a performance that asks not only to be heard but to be considered and experienced together.