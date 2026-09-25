Charlotte Master Chorale: Pederson’s A Vision Unfolding

The Charlotte Master Chorale Main Chorus invites you to experience Kyle Pederson’s A Vision Unfolding, a dynamic, multi-movement work blending choral music and spoken word into an urgent call for connection and shared purpose. Set to texts by writers including Walt Whitman and Langston Hughes, the concert moves with momentum and contrast, shifting from driving rhythmic intensity to expansive, soaring lyricism.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Kenney Potter, A Vision Unfolding is not reflection alone. It’s an invitation asking singers and audiences alike to engage, respond, and imagine a world shaped by empathy, justice, and belonging.

This performance also features a special guest appearance by the Young Singers of Charlotte, under the direction of Aj Calpo, in their inaugural season and first public performance.

Be part of an afternoon of music that calls us to imagine and build a better future together.