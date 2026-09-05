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Charlotte Sings! Community Concert - Session 2

Charlotte Sings! Community Concert - Session 2

Celebrate the power of community through song as voices from across the Charlotte region come together for an afternoon of shared music-making.

Charlotte Sings! is a collaborative concert bringing together community choirs and vocal ensembles from across the region in a joyful celebration of vocal and choral music. From intimate ensemble singing to full choral sound, the program highlights the depth, variety, and vitality of Charlotte’s singing community in a shared artistic experience.

Each concert session highlights different ensembles from our community. Come for one or stay for both. Proceeds from this event will benefit CMS Choral Music Education programs.

Session 2 (4:00 PM) features 7th Son, Brighter Day Community Choir, Carolina Lady Singers, Charlotte Chorale, One Voice Charlotte, and Uptown Sound.

Covenant Presbyterian Church
$5 Suggested Donation
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

CLTSings
info@cltsings.org
cltsings.org
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1000 E Morehead Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
sinead@livelung.org
Livelung.org