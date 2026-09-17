Charlotte Talks: Constitutional Amendments on the Ballot

WFAE, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, hosts this Charlotte Talks Live conversation about the constitutional amendments on the North Carolina ballot this year.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required.Registration will close once we reach capacity. Arrive early for the best seating. We look forward to seeing you there!

Location: Auditorium, North Classroom Building, Central Piedmont Community College, 1320 Sam Ryburn Walk, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Getting There:

Parking: Free parking in Parking Deck 3, 1329 E. 4th St. The North Classroom Building is a short walk from the parking deck. Guides and signs will point the way. Drop-off and pick-up are allowed at the building entrance.