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CMAC - Violin Duo Concert

CMAC - Violin Duo Concert

Join us for a mesmerizing evening of Carnatic violin music, as two virtuosos come together in perfect harmony for an unforgettable duet performance.

The Hindu Center
$35
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Classical Music Association of Charlotte
(704) 904-9454
memberservice@onlinecmac.org
http://www.onlinecmac.org/

Artist Group Info

Dr. Mysore Manjunath and Mysore Nagaraj
The Hindu Center
7400 City View Dr.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28212
onlinecmac@gmail.com