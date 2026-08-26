CMAC - Violin Duo Concert
CMAC - Violin Duo Concert
Join us for a mesmerizing evening of Carnatic violin music, as two virtuosos come together in perfect harmony for an unforgettable duet performance.
The Hindu Center
$35
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Music Association of Charlotte
(704) 904-9454
memberservice@onlinecmac.org
Artist Group Info
Dr. Mysore Manjunath and Mysore Nagaraj
The Hindu Center
7400 City View Dr.Charlotte, North Carolina 28212
onlinecmac@gmail.com