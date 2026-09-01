When the world stood still, a small town stepped up. Come From Away shares the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers grounded in Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty give way to generosity and compassion, strangers become neighbors. Filled with humor, heart, and a soaring score, this Tony Award–winning musical is a powerful reminder that even in the darkest times, we can find light in one another.