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Come From Away

Come From Away

When the world stood still, a small town stepped up. Come From Away shares the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers grounded in Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty give way to generosity and compassion, strangers become neighbors. Filled with humor, heart, and a soaring score, this Tony Award–winning musical is a powerful reminder that even in the darkest times, we can find light in one another.

Theatre Charlotte
24-40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
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Artist Group Info

jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
Theatre Charlotte
501 Queens Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043763777
jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
https://www.theatrecharlotte.org