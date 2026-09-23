Confluence Music Fest Finale

🚨 MUSIC FEST FINALE 🚨

Help us close out Confluence with our first all-day Music Fest, bringing everyone together for one final day of live music at Suffolk Punch South End on Saturday, October 10 from 2–10 p.m.

The best part? It’s FREE! Grab your friends and come hang with us for the day.

🎶 On stage:

Harvey Street

Arts Fishing Club

Brown Oak Assembly

Modern Moxie

Davie Circle

Catch the bands, grab some food, check out the vendors, and hang with us as we bring Confluence 2026 to a close.

🎟️ FREE to attend, but let us know you’re coming! Register at confluencemusicfest.com. Upgrade to VIP for reserved VIP viewing area with seating and private bar access.

