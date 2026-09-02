Cultivating Connections Garden Program: Right Plant, Right Place

Brandon Green, Urban Horticulture Agent at the Union County Clemson Extension for Clemson University, will focus on the horticulture principle of selecting the right plant for the right location, with an emphasis on native

plants and the use of basic landscape design fundamentals.

Tools and materials will be provided for all activities, but participants are welcome to bring their own small hand tools such as gloves, trowels, clippers if they prefer. To register, contact us at (803) 313-7172 or email usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu.

Please direct any questions or comments regarding the series to program organizer and facilitator Professor Claudia Y. Heinemann-Priest at chpriest@mailbox.sc.edu.