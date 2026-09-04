Dance Open House Sat, Sept 19

Dance Open House – Saturday, September 19

Piedmont School of Music & Dance will host a Dance Open House on Saturday, September 19th from 12:00 - 4:00 PM at their Charlotte location at 3220 Prosperity Church Rd.

Join us for a FREE afternoon of trial classes and refreshments for students ages 2 to adult! Meet instructors, see the studio, and find out how dance can help you build confidence, get in shape, and make new friends all while having a great time! Plus, take advantage of special “Open House Only” registration discounts for new students ready to enroll in ongoing classes.

The Open House schedule features mini-classes for all ages in a variety of disciplines. See the schedule below and call (704) 971-2011 to preregister. Space in classes is extremely limited, so pre-registration is required!

Meet our talented instructors

Tour the studio

Experience trial classes in a variety of dance styles

Discover how dance can help you build confidence, stay fit, and make friends—all while having a blast!

Take advantage of exclusive “Open House Only” registration discounts for new students ready to enroll in our ongoing classes.

Open House Class Schedule

12:00 - 12:30 PM ADULT BALLET - All levels welcome

12:30 - 1:00 PM ADULT JAZZ - All levels welcome

1:00 - 1:30 PM ADULT TAP - All levels welcome

1:45 – 2:15 PM AGES 3 & 4 - Little dancers

2:30 – 3:00 PM AGES 2 & 3 - Parent + tot friendly

3:00 – 3:30 PM AGES 5 – 8 - Young dancers

3:30 – 4:00 PM PRETEEN / TEEN - Older kids

Space is limited, so pre-registration is required! Call (704) 971-2011 to reserve your spot today.

We can’t wait to meet you and share the joy of dance!

