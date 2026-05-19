Discover Charlotte: Plaza Midwood’s Commonwealth

Enjoy a guided walking tour of Commonwealth, the new mixed-use development in Plaza Midwood

We’ll walk at a leisurely pace and stop along the way to learn more about what makes this area unique.

Hear from neighborhood residents and community planners as we discover this model redevelopment and all the things that make it a great example of sustainable urban development. We’ll highlight the dozens of design decisions that make it such an exciting example of what we need more of in Charlotte – from the street design, the mix of uses, to the parking and more!.

We’ll make a stop where you can treat yourself to an ice cream or smoothie. The tour will end in the heart of Plaza Midwood’s business district just in time for the annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas opening ceremony

When: 10:00am – 12:00pm (2 hours) on Saturday, June 20th 2026.

Where: Meet at The Rowe at Commonwealth apartments. Parking validation in the deck (same address) will be available at check-in. Carpooling, biking, and walking are encouraged. Street parking will likely be very limited due to the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas. CATS bus routes #9, 17 and the CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar serve the area.

Cost: The standard ticket is $19 and supports Sustain Charlotte’s work. If this isn’t feasible for you — or if you’d like to donate more — we have a “Choose Your Price” option. Everyone is welcome!

How to prepare: Dress for the weather and your comfort. Remember a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and sunglasses. All participants must sign a liability waiver.

We’ll provide light grab-and-go snacks and drinks at the start.