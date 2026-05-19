DOBERMANS & DRAFTS 🐶 🍻 ✈️

Join us at Pilot Brewing on Saturday, June 14th from 2–6PM for an afternoon of cold beer, wagging tails, and some truly adorable Dobermans looking for forever homes!

We’re teaming up with Dogwood Doberman Rescue, to help their adoptable dogs meet their future co-pilots. Whether you’re actively looking to adopt or just want to hang out while drinking beer for a good cause, this is the event for you.

PLUS — $1 from every draught beer sold during the event will be donated directly to Dogwood Doberman Rescue

And because no great Saturday should happen on an empty stomach, T&J Deliciousness will be on site serving up food all afternoon

A few important notes:

🐶 No same-day adoptions

🐶 On-site Applications welcome for Fosters and Adopters

🐶 Come learn more about the breed, rescue process, and ways to support

🐶 Drink beer. Eat good food. Meet Dobermans. Support rescue.

Sounds like a pretty great Saturday to us.