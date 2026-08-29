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Durga Puja 2026 - Charlotte Utsob

Durga Puja 2026 - Charlotte Utsob

Celebrate Durga Puja with Charlotte Utsob, bringing the color, culture, music, food, and traditions of Bengal to the Charlotte, NC community. Join us for a joyful celebration featuring Durga Puja rituals, cultural performances, music, food, and activities for the whole family. Everyone is welcome!

📅 October 16–18, 2026
📍 Charlotte, NC
🔗 Details & registration: https://www.utsob.org/durga-puja

Mint Hill Community Center
08:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Charlotte Utsob
contact@utsob.org
https://www.utsob.org/
Mint Hill Community Center
https://www.utsob.org/durga-puja