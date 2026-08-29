Durga Puja 2026 - Charlotte Utsob
Durga Puja 2026 - Charlotte Utsob
Celebrate Durga Puja with Charlotte Utsob, bringing the color, culture, music, food, and traditions of Bengal to the Charlotte, NC community. Join us for a joyful celebration featuring Durga Puja rituals, cultural performances, music, food, and activities for the whole family. Everyone is welcome!
📅 October 16–18, 2026
📍 Charlotte, NC
🔗 Details & registration: https://www.utsob.org/durga-puja
Mint Hill Community Center
08:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Charlotte Utsob
contact@utsob.org