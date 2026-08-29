Durga Puja 2026 - Charlotte Utsob

Celebrate Durga Puja with Charlotte Utsob, bringing the color, culture, music, food, and traditions of Bengal to the Charlotte, NC community. Join us for a joyful celebration featuring Durga Puja rituals, cultural performances, music, food, and activities for the whole family. Everyone is welcome!

📅 October 16–18, 2026

📍 Charlotte, NC

🔗 Details & registration: https://www.utsob.org/durga-puja