FREE 2026 Geekery Market

Celebrating our 10th year! It’s "Real Live Etsy for Geeks" - 30k sq ft of geeky awesome filled with booths selling the geekiest stuff plus Jedi Santa, family-friendly activities, crafts, gaming, food, and more. For a list of sellers, activities, and photos from past events; visit our website.

Admission is FREE - just bring donations for Second Harvest Food Bank

Parking Fee: $10 per car (credit/debit only).