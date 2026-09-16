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WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
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FREE 2026 Geekery Market

FREE 2026 Geekery Market

Celebrating our 10th year!  It’s "Real Live Etsy for Geeks" - 30k sq ft of geeky awesome filled with booths selling the geekiest stuff plus Jedi Santa, family-friendly activities, crafts, gaming, food, and more. For a list of sellers, activities, and photos from past events; visit our website. 
Admission is FREE - just bring donations for Second Harvest Food Bank
Parking Fee: $10 per car (credit/debit only).

Cabarrus Arena & Events Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Cabarrus Arena & Events Center
4751 NC49
Concord, North Carolina 28025