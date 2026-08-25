© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte Presents: GAME ON!

Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte Presents: GAME ON!

EXPERIENCE THE EPIC.

ONE NIGHT ONLY
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 • 7:30 PM
THE GALILEE CENTER - 3601 CENTRAL AVENUE, CHARLOTTE

Some of the most breathtaking music being written today wasn't created for the concert hall. It was written to tell stories of courage and sacrifice, hope and despair, love and loss.

Join the Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte for Game On!, a spectacular evening of soaring melodies, unforgettable storytelling, and music that has captivated millions around the world. From moments of quiet reflection to breathtaking battles, from intimate human drama to heroic triumph, this extraordinary concert explores the full emotional power of music in ways that will surprise and inspire you.

Whether you're drawn to sweeping cinematic scores, powerful choral music, or simply love discovering something new, Game On! promises an evening unlike any we've ever presented. Featuring the full Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte, instrumentalists, and immersive visual storytelling, this is music that is epic, moving, and deeply human.

NEW! PREMIUM CABARET SEATING

Elevate your evening with our Cabaret for Two package, including:

Reserved cabaret table for two
Complimentary parking for one vehicle
A complimentary drink and snack for each guest
Premium seating close to the performance
One performance. One unforgettable experience.

Galilee Center
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Queen City Performing Arts
www.gmccharlotte.org

Artist Group Info

Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte
info@gmccharlotte.org
www.gmccharlotte.org
Galilee Center
3601 Central Avenue
Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
gmcharlotte.org