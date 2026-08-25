Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte Presents: GAME ON!

EXPERIENCE THE EPIC.

ONE NIGHT ONLY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 • 7:30 PM

THE GALILEE CENTER - 3601 CENTRAL AVENUE, CHARLOTTE

Some of the most breathtaking music being written today wasn't created for the concert hall. It was written to tell stories of courage and sacrifice, hope and despair, love and loss.

Join the Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte for Game On!, a spectacular evening of soaring melodies, unforgettable storytelling, and music that has captivated millions around the world. From moments of quiet reflection to breathtaking battles, from intimate human drama to heroic triumph, this extraordinary concert explores the full emotional power of music in ways that will surprise and inspire you.

Whether you're drawn to sweeping cinematic scores, powerful choral music, or simply love discovering something new, Game On! promises an evening unlike any we've ever presented. Featuring the full Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte, instrumentalists, and immersive visual storytelling, this is music that is epic, moving, and deeply human.

NEW! PREMIUM CABARET SEATING

Elevate your evening with our Cabaret for Two package, including:

Reserved cabaret table for two

Complimentary parking for one vehicle

A complimentary drink and snack for each guest

Premium seating close to the performance

One performance. One unforgettable experience.