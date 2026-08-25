Join us for Girls in Aviation Day 2026, a free, hands-on aviation and STEM event for youth at the Sullenberger Aviation Museum in Charlotte!

Hosted by First in Flight, the Charlotte chapter of Women in Aviation International, this annual event introduces young people to the exciting world of aviation, aerospace, engineering, and STEM careers. While the event celebrates girls in aviation, all youth under 18 are welcome to attend. No previous aviation experience is needed, just curiosity and a willingness to explore!

Families can enjoy:

Hands-on STEM activities

Flight simulators and aircraft exhibits

Meet pilots, aircraft mechanics, air traffic controllers, engineers, and other aviation professionals

Scholarship presentations

An inspiring panel featuring women who fly, fix, design, and lead in aviation

Family-friendly activities throughout the museum

📅 Saturday, September 19, 2026

📍 Sullenberger Aviation Museum | Charlotte, NC

Registration & Admission

Admission is FREE for the first 300 pre-registered attendees under age 18.

All minors must be accompanied by an adult throughout the event.

Adults are required to purchase museum admission. Adult tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the museum on the day of the event.

Pre-registration for youth is required, and space is limited.

Whether your child dreams of becoming a pilot, engineer, air traffic controller, mechanic, astronaut, or is simply curious about aviation, we'd love to welcome your family for an inspiring day of exploration and discovery!

✈️ Register today: www.ncwai.org/giad