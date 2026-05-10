Guns to Gardens: Drive-Through Firearm Disposal Event

Myers Park Presbyterian Church is partnering with RAWtools South to host an anonymous, drive-through firearm safe surrender event for the Charlotte community. This a non-political, community-driven approach focused on neighborhood safety and tool transformation.

Community members may safely and anonymously donate unwanted firearms without leaving their vehicle. Firearms will be dismantled in real time and later transformed by skilled blacksmiths into garden tools, art, and jewelry.

The event includes an anonymous, drive-thru disposal on May 30 and a new free, family friendly "Blacksmith Demo Day" on May 31.

For the Blacksmith Demo Day, attendees will have the opportunity to gather together, share stories, enjoy refreshments, and witness the transformation of an unwanted firearm into a garden tool through live blacksmithing.

This meaningful experience highlights healing, restoration, and community connection by turning something once intended to harm into something that nurtures life.

https://www.gunstogardensclt.org/

