Heaven On Earth and Face Off Exhibits

Mooresville Arts presents Heaven on Earth, a curated exhibition featuring the work of 17 North Carolina artists. The Center Gallery showcases paintings, mixed media, photography, ceramics, glass, sculpture, and more, highlighting the diverse talent of artists from across the state.

Face Off, on display in the Skylight Gallery, features portraits by more than 40 local and regional artists. The exhibition explores portraiture in many forms, including self-portraits, people and loved ones, pets, and animals, with works spanning painting, drawing, photography, fiber arts, pottery, and more.

Most artwork is available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting participating artists and Mooresville Arts. For private exhibit tours, call the gallery at 704-663-6661.

Exhibitions: August 18–September 24, 2026 / Free to visit.

Opening Reception: Friday, August 21, 6–8 p.m.

Location: Mooresville Arts at the Depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, NC

Gallery Hours: Tuesday–Thursday, 12–4 p.m.; Friday, 2–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m