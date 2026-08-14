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Hickory Bot Battles

Hickory Bot Battles

The battle is back!

Get ready for the return of Hickory Bot Battles at Catawba Science Center! As North Carolina's largest combat robotics event, this fan-favorite competition brings teams from across the country, including competitors you've seen on the BattleBots TV show.

Watch custom-built robots clash in our 8' x 8' bulletproof arena, cheer on your favorites, and see local companies battle it out in the Corporate Cup Competition for engineering bragging rights and the coveted HBB Corporate Cup Trophy.

Purchase tickets now to reserve your spot!

Friday, September 11th
🎟️Day 1: https://14048.blackbaudhosting.com/14048/Hickory-Bot-Battles-11Sep2026
Saturday, September 12th
🎟️Day 2: https://14048.blackbaudhosting.com/14048/Hickory-Bot-Battles-12Sep2026

Catawba Science Center
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NE
HICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/events/50years