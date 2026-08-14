The battle is back!

Get ready for the return of Hickory Bot Battles at Catawba Science Center! As North Carolina's largest combat robotics event, this fan-favorite competition brings teams from across the country, including competitors you've seen on the BattleBots TV show.

Watch custom-built robots clash in our 8' x 8' bulletproof arena, cheer on your favorites, and see local companies battle it out in the Corporate Cup Competition for engineering bragging rights and the coveted HBB Corporate Cup Trophy.

Purchase tickets now to reserve your spot!

Friday, September 11th

🎟️Day 1: https://14048.blackbaudhosting.com/14048/Hickory-Bot-Battles-11Sep2026

Saturday, September 12th

🎟️Day 2: https://14048.blackbaudhosting.com/14048/Hickory-Bot-Battles-12Sep2026