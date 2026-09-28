Holiday Flower Arranging Workshop

Don't let holiday table arrangements overwhelm you! Join in on this fun annual Wing Haven tradition where our very own floral designer teaches the basics of floral arranging while helping you create a beautiful arrangement for your holiday table. All flowers and greenery will be provided.

Participants should bring their own square or round container (no larger than 10 inches wide or in diameter) and their own clippers, if possible. Also, feel free to bring anything that you are passionate about from the store or your own garden. We will help you incorporate it and show you how you can make your arrangement evolve throughout the holiday season.