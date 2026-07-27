For girls only ages 12-18 yrs old: Join us for an inspiring day of empowerment, confidence-building, and community service at the “I Am Amazing: I Am Beautiful Inside & Out” Empowerment Event, presented by the Beta Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Tragil Wade of America’s Big Sister! Girls will participate in engaging discussions focused on embracing their inner and outer beauty, building self-esteem, and fostering positive relationships. Participants will also complete a hands-on service project to give back to the community and make a meaningful impact. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, along with fun swag bags filled with special goodies. This uplifting event encourages girls to shine with confidence, kindness, and purpose while connecting with peers in a supportive environment. Come ready to serve, and celebrate the amazing young woman you are becoming!