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Improv Comedy Night

Improv Comedy Night

Kick off the first Monday of every month with improv and a beer at Fonta Flora!

Queen City Comedy brings Fake Adults and a rotating guest team to Fonta Flora for a night of completely made-up comedy.

No scripts. Just audience suggestions, big characters, ridiculous situations and plenty of laughs.

Grab a beer, find a seat and hang out with us. The show is FREE — a pretty great cure for a case of the Mondays.

Fonta Flora Brewery - Optimist Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every month on Monday through Dec 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Queen City Comedy
704-754-3676
Info@QueenCityComedy.com
www.QueenCityComedy.com
Fonta Flora Brewery - Optimist Hall
1115 N Brevard St.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28206
fontaflora.com