Improv Comedy Night

Kick off the first Monday of every month with improv and a beer at Fonta Flora!

Queen City Comedy brings Fake Adults and a rotating guest team to Fonta Flora for a night of completely made-up comedy.

No scripts. Just audience suggestions, big characters, ridiculous situations and plenty of laughs.

Grab a beer, find a seat and hang out with us. The show is FREE — a pretty great cure for a case of the Mondays.

