Improv Comedy Night
Improv Comedy Night
Kick off the first Monday of every month with improv and a beer at Fonta Flora!
Queen City Comedy brings Fake Adults and a rotating guest team to Fonta Flora for a night of completely made-up comedy.
No scripts. Just audience suggestions, big characters, ridiculous situations and plenty of laughs.
Grab a beer, find a seat and hang out with us. The show is FREE — a pretty great cure for a case of the Mondays.
Fonta Flora Brewery - Optimist Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every month on Monday through Dec 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Queen City Comedy
704-754-3676
Info@QueenCityComedy.com
Fonta Flora Brewery - Optimist Hall
1115 N Brevard St.Charlotte, North Carolina 28206