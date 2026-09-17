JAZZ ROOM Presents: The Pedrito Martinez Group
JAZZ ROOM Presents: The Pedrito Martinez Group
Internationally acclaimed percussionist and bandleader Pedrito Martínez returns to the JAZZ ROOM with his electrifying Pedrito Martinez Group by popular demand. A frequent collaborator with artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Eric Clapton, and Sting, Martínez brings a globally celebrated sound that blends Afro-Cuban traditions with jazz. Expect an evening of captivating rhythms and high-energy dance worthy grooves, all in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.
Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.
Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
$35 Gallery. $45 Upper Orchestra. $50 cabaret seat ($100 per table)
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
JazzArts Charlotte
(704) 334-3900
info@thejazzarts.org
Artist Group Info
Pedrito Martinez
Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
130 N Tryon StCharlotte, North Carolina 28202