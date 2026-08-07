Jeep Rally at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market

Rev up for a fun Sunday at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market!

The Charlotte Regional Farmers Market is hosting a Jeep Rally with Jones’s Melts on Sunday, August 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event is open to all ages. Jeep owners are invited to sign up for our exciting Free Jeep Competition! Prizes include a trophy, bragging rights, and plenty of fun.

Competition categories:

• Best Classic Jeep

• Best Modern Jeep

• Best Lift on a Jeep

• Best Custom Made Jeep

• Best Jeep Spirit

To register your Jeep for the competition please fill out the form using this link:

https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/aTyRH24Hvw

Plus—customers can vote for “Best Jeep Name”!

Check out the lineup, cast your vote, and cheer on your favorites.

Explore unique Jeeps, meet fellow enthusiasts, visit with vendors, and grab something delicious to eat. While you are here don’t forget to stop by Jone’s Melts to create your own bag or bathtub of Duck Melts spa essentials!

Mark your calendars and get ready for a fantastic day at the market!

Will we see you there?