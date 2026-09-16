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John Proctor is the Villain

John Proctor is the Villain

The UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre brings its production of "John Proctor is the Villain," written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Roxanne Wellington, to the Booth Playhouse in Uptown Charlotte.

Five young women, fueled by pop music and teenage fury, begin to unravel the truths about the men in their world. Rumors and hysteria in their own small Georgia town begin to boil over, just as their English class digs into Arthur Miller’s classic, "The Crucible." The parallels between that play and their lives are brought into sharp and dangerous focus. After all, high school can be treacherous.

"John Proctor is the Villain" premiered on Broadway in 2025 and received seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. It is a funny and bracing new play about girlhood, the destruction of innocence, and how we question the narratives we’ve been taught.

Content Warning: This play contains talk about sex and deals with issues of grooming and abuse.

Booth Playhouse, Blumenthal
$15-$35
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture
https://www.charlotte.edu/
Booth Playhouse, Blumenthal
130 North Tryon St.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28269
704-372-1000
https://www.blumenthalarts.org/venues/detail/booth-playhouse-1