Koolulam
Koolulam
On Saturday, September 26th, MusicLand Gift Foundation is bringing the global phenomenon Koolulam to Charlotte for the very first time. Imagine more than a thousand voices coming together to learn and perform a favorite song - creating an unforgettable evening of music, unity, and joy. Koolulam isn't just a concert; it's a shared experience unlike any other. We're honored that this extraordinary evening will benefit the Supportive Oncology Department at Atrium Health Levine Cancer.
Knight Theater
$72 to $198 Groups of 10+ receive 10% off base price. Call 704-348-5752.
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Musicland Gift Foundation
info@musiclandgiftfoundation.org
Knight Theater
430 S Tryon StCharlotte , North Carolina 28202