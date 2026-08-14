On Saturday, September 26th, MusicLand Gift Foundation is bringing the global phenomenon Koolulam to Charlotte for the very first time. Imagine more than a thousand voices coming together to learn and perform a favorite song - creating an unforgettable evening of music, unity, and joy. Koolulam isn't just a concert; it's a shared experience unlike any other. We're honored that this extraordinary evening will benefit the Supportive Oncology Department at Atrium Health Levine Cancer.