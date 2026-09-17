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LITMOSPHERE: Visual Art Meets the Written Word

LITMOSPHERE: Visual Art Meets the Written Word

Exhibition: Sept. 14—Oct. 16, 2026
Reception and Poetry Reading: Thursday, Sept. 24, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

The Litmosphere exhibition brings to life a creative dialogue between visual art and the written word. Flipping the traditional paradigm of art inspiring text, this exhibition showcases a creative collaboration where the written word led the way.

Litmosphere: Journal of Charlotte Lit, published biannually, featured the artwork of Amy Hart in the Spring 2026 issue. Hart, a fine art photographer and UNC Charlotte Creative Photographic Director, collaborated closely with Charlotte Lit Press Editor-in-Chief Kathie Collins and Managing Editor Paul Reali, to curate the collection and pair her work with the issue’s vivid poems and stories. The result: a dynamic conversation between the visual and literary arts. This exhibition, designed by Director of Galleries Adam Justice, extends that conversation on a larger scale, showing how one medium can deepen and enrich the experience of another.

The reception on September 24 will include a conversation with the artist and readings from the literary journal by the Charlotte Lit community.

Projective Eye Gallery at UNC Charlotte Center City
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNC Charlotte College of Art + Architecture
meg.whalen@charlotte.edu
https://coaa.charlotte.edu/

Artist Group Info

Amy Hart
amy@amyhartstudios.com
https://amyhartcreative.com/fine-art
Projective Eye Gallery at UNC Charlotte Center City
320 E. 9th Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
https://coaa.uncc.edu/events-exhibitions/venues-and-galleries/projective-eye-gallery