LITMOSPHERE: Visual Art Meets the Written Word

Exhibition: Sept. 14—Oct. 16, 2026

Reception and Poetry Reading: Thursday, Sept. 24, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

The Litmosphere exhibition brings to life a creative dialogue between visual art and the written word. Flipping the traditional paradigm of art inspiring text, this exhibition showcases a creative collaboration where the written word led the way.

Litmosphere: Journal of Charlotte Lit, published biannually, featured the artwork of Amy Hart in the Spring 2026 issue. Hart, a fine art photographer and UNC Charlotte Creative Photographic Director, collaborated closely with Charlotte Lit Press Editor-in-Chief Kathie Collins and Managing Editor Paul Reali, to curate the collection and pair her work with the issue’s vivid poems and stories. The result: a dynamic conversation between the visual and literary arts. This exhibition, designed by Director of Galleries Adam Justice, extends that conversation on a larger scale, showing how one medium can deepen and enrich the experience of another.

The reception on September 24 will include a conversation with the artist and readings from the literary journal by the Charlotte Lit community.