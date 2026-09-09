Live Garba with Kirtidan Ghadvi
Live Garba with Kirtidan Ghadvi
This cultural celebration will feature an evening of live Garba music and traditional dance led by internationally renowned Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi. The family-friendly event brings the community together to celebrate Indian culture through music, colorful attire, and energetic group dancing.
The Park Expo and Conference Center
$35-$45
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Jai Mataji Cultural Foundation
4845420418
jaimatajicf@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Kirtidan Ghadvi
The Park Expo and Conference Center
800 Briar Creek RoadCharlotte, North Carolina 28205