Maytag Virgin - Carolina Actors Studio Theatre

Maytag Virgin is a charming Southern romantic comedy about two widowed neighbors who couldn't be more different. Jack Key is calm and practical. Lizzy Nash is spirited, anxious, and determined to keep life exactly as it is. But in true CAST style, audiences become part of their neighborhood, seated in the backyards where awkward encounters, reluctant friendship, and unexpected romance quietly take root.

Filled with humor, heart, and surprising twists, Maytag Virgin reminds us that healing often begins with a simple conversation between neighbors.