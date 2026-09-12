Maytag Virgin - Carolina Actors Studio Theatre
Maytag Virgin - Carolina Actors Studio Theatre
Maytag Virgin is a charming Southern romantic comedy about two widowed neighbors who couldn't be more different. Jack Key is calm and practical. Lizzy Nash is spirited, anxious, and determined to keep life exactly as it is. But in true CAST style, audiences become part of their neighborhood, seated in the backyards where awkward encounters, reluctant friendship, and unexpected romance quietly take root.
Filled with humor, heart, and surprising twists, Maytag Virgin reminds us that healing often begins with a simple conversation between neighbors.
The Black Box Theatre at the Arts Factory, managed by Three Bone Theatre
$24-$30
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
CAST - Carolina Actors Studio Theater
nccast.theatre@gmail.com
The Black Box Theatre at the Arts Factory, managed by Three Bone Theatre
1545 West Trade StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28216