The Charlotte Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) 5th Annual Mobility Safety Fest will be held at Clanton Park from 1 - 3 p.m., with a purpose to promote, educate, and inspire a community culture of safety. We understand that being able to travel safely to destinations is important for all residents. CDOT is committed to creating safe and equitable transportation methods for all residents and visitors. Through Vision Zero, CDOT also aims to end all fatal and serious injury crashes on our streets. The Mobility Safety Fest provides resources from a variety of departments across the City of Charlotte as well as external partners, including Mecklenburg County Public Health and Trips for Kids. This free event is open to the community, and provides free educational opportunities through bicycle, driver, and pedestrian safety activations.