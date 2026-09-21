Moos & Brews
Moos & Brews
STEER your way to The Schiele’s Farm for an UDDERly delightful after-hours event with Keepsake Brewery. Taste locally brewed beer (chocolate milk for the kids) while you enjoy live music and animal interactions. All ages welcome! Full pours and food truck fare will be available for purchase. $10 online in advance $13 day of event
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
10
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Schiele Museum
704-866-6900
schielemuseum@gmail.com
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
1500 E Garrison BlvdGastonia, North Carolina 28054