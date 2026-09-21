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Moos & Brews

Moos & Brews

STEER your way to The Schiele’s Farm for an UDDERly delightful after-hours event with Keepsake Brewery. Taste locally brewed beer (chocolate milk for the kids) while you enjoy live music and animal interactions. All ages welcome! Full pours and food truck fare will be available for purchase. $10 online in advance $13 day of event

The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
10
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Schiele Museum
704-866-6900
schielemuseum@gmail.com
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
1500 E Garrison Blvd
Gastonia, North Carolina 28054