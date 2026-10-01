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NCYO Fall 26 Concert Series: Ensembles & Orchestra

NCYO Fall 26 Concert Series: Ensembles & Orchestra

The North Carolina Youth Orchestra hosts its first concert in its Fall 2026 Concert Series. NCYO Ensembles lead the program with the Orchestra taking the stage after intermission for its debut performance at Cain Center. The program will feature music from David Marlatt, Gustav Holst, Dmitri Shostakovich, Antonín Dvořák, Igor Stravinsky, and more!

Cain Center for the Arts
$15.00
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Carolina Youth Orchestra
704-710-6498
kfugitt@ncyo.com
www.ncyo.com
Cain Center for the Arts
21348 Catawba Ave
Cornelius, North Carolina 28031
(980) 689-3101
sgibson@cainarts.org
https://cainarts.org/