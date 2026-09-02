North Carolina Youth Orchestra Faculty Recital
North Carolina Youth Orchestra Faculty Recital
The North Carolina Youth Orchestra will be hosting its fourth annual Faculty Recital on September 27, 2026 at Davidson College Presbyterian Church on the campus of Davidson College. Our team, primarily comprised of Charlotte Symphony Orchestra musicians, will be performing an exciting range of solo and chamber musical works. Program details to be announced. We invite our community to join us in enjoying a Sunday afternoon filled with vibrant music!
Admission is free thanks to the generosity of our friends and partners at Arts and Science Council. Tickets are still required for entry.
Davidson College Presbyterian Church
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
North Carolina Youth Orchestra
704-710-6498
kfugitt@ncyo.com
Davidson College Presbyterian Church
100 N. Main StreetDavidson, North Carolina 28036
704-892-5641