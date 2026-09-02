North Carolina Youth Orchestra Faculty Recital

The North Carolina Youth Orchestra will be hosting its fourth annual Faculty Recital on September 27, 2026 at Davidson College Presbyterian Church on the campus of Davidson College. Our team, primarily comprised of Charlotte Symphony Orchestra musicians, will be performing an exciting range of solo and chamber musical works. Program details to be announced. We invite our community to join us in enjoying a Sunday afternoon filled with vibrant music!

Admission is free thanks to the generosity of our friends and partners at Arts and Science Council. Tickets are still required for entry.