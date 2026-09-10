Oral History Workshop

Dr. Stephen Criswell, USC Lancaster Director of Native American Studies and Folklorist, presents a workshop on how to record your family or community oral histories. Presented in person.

"Americans" was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition was adapted for travel by Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the country. Support is provided by the Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future: 250, a Smithsonian-wide initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th.

"Americans" has been made possible in South Carolina by South Carolina Humanities.