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Public Square: Charlotte's Civic Conversation Series

Public Square: Charlotte's Civic Conversation Series

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation presents Public Square, a civic conversation series bringing the tradition of American debate to life through civil and illuminating dialogue. The series opens with Freedom and Responsibility: What We Owe Each Other, a conversation exploring one of the most pressing questions of our time: where individual liberty ends and collective responsibility begins.

Moderated by Carol Quillen, the evening features John Hood, President of the John William Pope Foundation, and Melissa Murray, Frederick I. and Grace Stokes Professor of Law at NYU School of Law, in conversation.

Public Square is brought to Charlotte through a partnership with the Morton and Durham families. For more information about the series, visit foundation.cmlibrary.org/publicsquare.

Carolina Theatre at Belk Place
32.34
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation
(704) 416-0602
foundation@cmlibrary.org
http://foundation.cmlibrary.org
Carolina Theatre at Belk Place
230 N Tryon St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202