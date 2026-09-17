Public Square: Charlotte's Civic Conversation Series

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation presents Public Square, a civic conversation series bringing the tradition of American debate to life through civil and illuminating dialogue. The series opens with Freedom and Responsibility: What We Owe Each Other, a conversation exploring one of the most pressing questions of our time: where individual liberty ends and collective responsibility begins.

Moderated by Carol Quillen, the evening features John Hood, President of the John William Pope Foundation, and Melissa Murray, Frederick I. and Grace Stokes Professor of Law at NYU School of Law, in conversation.

Public Square is brought to Charlotte through a partnership with the Morton and Durham families. For more information about the series, visit foundation.cmlibrary.org/publicsquare.