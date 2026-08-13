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rasAnubhavam - Carnatic Veena Concert

rasAnubhavam - Carnatic Veena Concert

rasAnubhavam presents Navarathri Samarpana Tarangini — a continuous Akhandam dedicated exclusively to compositions praising Devi. This will be recorded live and in person, with the complete compilation premiering on YouTube on the first day of Navarathri, letting the whole community experience the Akhandam together.

Registration closes on Wednesday, September 16th

Ardrey Chase Clubhouse
$15
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

rasaAnubhavam
980-339-6960
rasanubhavam.charlotte@gmail.com
Ardrey Chase Clubhouse
10405 Paxton Run Rd
Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
9803396960
rasanubhavam.charlotte@gmail.com