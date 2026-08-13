rasAnubhavam - Carnatic Veena Concert
rasAnubhavam - Carnatic Veena Concert
rasAnubhavam presents Navarathri Samarpana Tarangini — a continuous Akhandam dedicated exclusively to compositions praising Devi. This will be recorded live and in person, with the complete compilation premiering on YouTube on the first day of Navarathri, letting the whole community experience the Akhandam together.
Registration closes on Wednesday, September 16th
Ardrey Chase Clubhouse
$15
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
rasaAnubhavam
980-339-6960
rasanubhavam.charlotte@gmail.com
Ardrey Chase Clubhouse
10405 Paxton Run RdCharlotte, North Carolina 28277
9803396960
rasanubhavam.charlotte@gmail.com