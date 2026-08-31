© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

September Mini Pop-Up Art Market

September Mini Pop-Up Art Market

These mini pop-up art sales, held the third Saturday of each month, offer original works by Native American artists and are perfect for gifts or your own personal art collection. The market on Saturday, Sept. 19 (10am-4pm) features coloring books by Ashley Garris (Catawba Nation) and longleaf pine needle baskets by Beckee Garris (Catawba Nation).

Native American Studies Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas