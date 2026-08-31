September Mini Pop-Up Art Market
September Mini Pop-Up Art Market
These mini pop-up art sales, held the third Saturday of each month, offer original works by Native American artists and are perfect for gifts or your own personal art collection. The market on Saturday, Sept. 19 (10am-4pm) features coloring books by Ashley Garris (Catawba Nation) and longleaf pine needle baskets by Beckee Garris (Catawba Nation).
Native American Studies Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu