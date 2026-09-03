September Speaker Series: Meagan Church on The Craft of Writing with Empathy

In her presentation, "The Craft of Writing with Empathy," Meagan will explore how empathy can transform characters from flat and forgettable into people readers can't stop thinking about. Drawing on real-life inspiration, immersive storytelling, and the hidden experiences that shape every character, she will share practical techniques for creating emotional depth and stronger connections with readers.

Meagan Church is the author of the instant New York Times and USA Today bestseller The Mad Wife, as well as The Girls We Sent Away and The Last Carolina Girl. Her emotionally rich fiction focuses on women's inner lives and the stories that often go untold. In addition to her writing, Meagan serves as an adjunct faculty member in Drexel University's MFA program and lives in the Charlotte area with her family.

Whether you write fiction, memoir, or creative nonfiction, this presentation will offer valuable insights into creating memorable characters and stories that linger long after the final page. Learn more about Meagan at: https://www.meaganchurch.com/