Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers: "Minnie Evans: Draw or Die" film screening

The documentary explores the world of Minnie Evans, a visionary Black artist from North Carolina who spent decades working as a gatekeeper at Airlie Gardens while driven by powerful, divine visions to create intricate, vibrant artwork. Guided by an undeniable inner mandate to "draw or die," her self-taught style transcended traditional boundaries, earning her a celebrated place in American art history. This event is part of the Southern Circuit Tour Of Independent Filmmakers, sponsored by South Arts and the National Endowment For The Arts, and presented by the CineOdyssey Film Festival and Little Rock Cultural Center in Charlotte, NC.

Pre-Screening Reception: Kick off the afternoon with a local artist showcase and a pre-screening meet-and-greet.

Director Q&A: Stay for an insightful post-screening Q&A session with director Linda Royal, moderated by award winning Charlotte visual artist Melvin D. Nix.

