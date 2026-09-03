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SPARK- A STEM Career Showcase

SPARK- A STEM Career Showcase

Get ready to spark your curiosity!

ACS Industrial Services is bringing an interactive, hands-on electronics experience to SPARK! Kids and families can explore how electronics work, discover electrical components, and even get an introduction to soldering through fun, educational activities and demonstrations.

Come explore, experiment, and see what you can create!

Catawba Science Center
Free wit admission to CSC.
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NE
HICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/events/50years