SPARK- A STEM Career Showcase
SPARK- A STEM Career Showcase
Get ready to spark your curiosity!
ACS Industrial Services is bringing an interactive, hands-on electronics experience to SPARK! Kids and families can explore how electronics work, discover electrical components, and even get an introduction to soldering through fun, educational activities and demonstrations.
Come explore, experiment, and see what you can create!
Catawba Science Center
Free wit admission to CSC.
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NEHICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org