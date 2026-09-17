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The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

Our season kicks off this September with a story that’s as American as apple pie. Based on The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and adapted by Laura Eason, this imaginative production brings to life one of the greatest childhood adventures ever told.

Join Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn, and Becky Thatcher as they navigate mischief, first love, and thrilling escapades—from whitewashing fences to discovering hidden treasure. Along the way, they encounter danger, excitement, and the unforgettable lessons of growing up. Filled with humor, heart, and boundless imagination, this is a celebration of everything that makes childhood magical. Directed by Juliet Blanks, performances run September 18, 19, 25, and 26—so mark your calendars and get ready for adventure!

The Encore Center
$21-$29
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Encore Center
9107250603
encoreofthepines@gmail.com
encorecenter.net
The Encore Center
160 E. New Hampshire Ave
Southern Pines, North Carolina 28387
910-725-0758
encoreofthepines@gmail.com
https://www.encorecenter.net/