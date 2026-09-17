Our season kicks off this September with a story that’s as American as apple pie. Based on The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and adapted by Laura Eason, this imaginative production brings to life one of the greatest childhood adventures ever told.

Join Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn, and Becky Thatcher as they navigate mischief, first love, and thrilling escapades—from whitewashing fences to discovering hidden treasure. Along the way, they encounter danger, excitement, and the unforgettable lessons of growing up. Filled with humor, heart, and boundless imagination, this is a celebration of everything that makes childhood magical. Directed by Juliet Blanks, performances run September 18, 19, 25, and 26—so mark your calendars and get ready for adventure!