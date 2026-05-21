The Center for Digital Equity (CDE) and ReConnex Device Repair Event
The Center for Digital Equity (CDE) and ReConnex Device Repair Event
The Center for Digital Equity (CDE) and ReConnex are partnering to help Mecklenburg County residents get their devices repaired for free. Advance registration required! You must receive an email/text confirmation from CDE before attending.
Devices ReConnex can repair:
• Android phones & tablets
• Windows & Apple laptops
• iPhones (Models 10–14)
• iPads
• Kindles
Details:
• Limit: One device per person
• After signing up, a Digital Navigator from CDE will contact you to confirm your device is eligible and the repair is possible.
• You must receive email or text confirmation from CDE before visiting ReConnex.
• Once confirmed, you’ll get a code and can drop off your device any time during the week of June 15—no appointment needed.
Sign up using the Device Repair Interest Form to request a device repair. Help us understand the community’s device repair needs and get your tech back in working order!