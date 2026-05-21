© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Center for Digital Equity (CDE) and ReConnex Device Repair Event

The Center for Digital Equity (CDE) and ReConnex Device Repair Event

The Center for Digital Equity (CDE) and ReConnex are partnering to help Mecklenburg County residents get their devices repaired for free. Advance registration required! You must receive an email/text confirmation from CDE before attending.

Devices ReConnex can repair:
• Android phones & tablets
• Windows & Apple laptops
• iPhones (Models 10–14)
• iPads
• Kindles

Details:

• Limit: One device per person
• After signing up, a Digital Navigator from CDE will contact you to confirm your device is eligible and the repair is possible.
• You must receive email or text confirmation from CDE before visiting ReConnex.
• Once confirmed, you’ll get a code and can drop off your device any time during the week of June 15—no appointment needed.

Sign up using the Device Repair Interest Form to request a device repair. Help us understand the community’s device repair needs and get your tech back in working order!

ReConnex
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 20, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for Digital Equity and ReConnex Device Repair Event
https://thecenterfordigitalequity.org/
ReConnex
5420 N Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28213