The Great Southeast Pollinator Census - count with Master Gardeners

Join the Mecklenburg County master gardeners and count pollinators at Freedom Park. The Great Southeast Pollinator Census is an annual multi-state effort to understand the health of local pollinating insects. Data collected is used by researchers, educators, farmers and homeowners.

Counting is easy – just observe the number of pollinators on a single plant for 15 minutes and record. Master gardener volunteers will be on hand to help and answer any questions. This is a free, fun and kid-friendly event that can help teach children about plants and nature.

The event is at the master gardener demonstration garden at Freedom Park.

Free parking.

More details including options for taking a garden tour before the census count can be found at https://mecklenburg.ces.ncsu.edu/news/the-great-southeast-pollinator-census-in-mecklenburg-county/

