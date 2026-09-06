The Journey Closing Reception
The Journey Closing Reception
Forty immigrants were invited to submit a piece of art that represents their journey to the United States, allowing the community to experience their story and take a walk in their shoes.
This project focuses on the use of visual arts to illustrate the harrowing, complicated, and hope-filled journeys our immigrant and refugee neighbors take to come to the United States. This year we are highlighting the stories of 40 artists from 21 countries!
The artists will be in attendance!
Queen City Art
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
International House
7043338099
info@ihclt.org
Queen City Art
4237 Raleigh StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28213
704.376.2787
qca@queencityart.org