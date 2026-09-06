The Journey Closing Reception

Forty immigrants were invited to submit a piece of art that represents their journey to the United States, allowing the community to experience their story and take a walk in their shoes.

​This project focuses on the use of visual arts to illustrate the harrowing, complicated, and hope-filled journeys our immigrant and refugee neighbors take to come to the United States. This year we are highlighting the stories of 40 artists from 21 countries!​

The artists will be in attendance!