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The Journey Closing Reception

The Journey Closing Reception

Forty immigrants were invited to submit a piece of art that represents their journey to the United States, allowing the community to experience their story and take a walk in their shoes. 

​This project focuses on the use of visual arts to illustrate the harrowing, complicated, and hope-filled journeys our immigrant and refugee neighbors take to come to the United States. This year we are highlighting the stories of 40 artists from 21 countries!​

The artists will be in attendance!

Queen City Art
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

International House
7043338099
info@ihclt.org
https://www.ihclt.org
Queen City Art
4237 Raleigh Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28213
704.376.2787
qca@queencityart.org
https://queencityart.org/