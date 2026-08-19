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The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker

Holiday magic is back in Charlotte Youth Ballet’s 46th season of The Nutcracker! This family-friendly event showcases the artistry of local student dancers and professionals from around the world. CYB is a nonprofit organization led by Charlotte legend, Gay Porter, and Artist Director, Bridget Porter Young.

General Admission shows:
Friday, December 4 at 7pm
Saturday, December 5 at 2pm and 7pm
Sunday, December 6 at 2:30pm

Special discounted performances are available for schools, preschools, homeschool students, Girl Scouts, and seniors. Visit https://www.charlotteyouthballet.org/nutcracker for info.

Dale F. Halton Theater
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Charlotte Youth Ballet
cyb@charlotteyouthballet.org
Http://www.charlotteyouthballet.org
Dale F. Halton Theater
1206 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204